BoysLockerRoom Row: RS Prasanna Says, It’s Not Only About S*X But Also Violence, Rape & Sadism

RS Prasanna On Breakdown Of Values

The filmmaker RS Prasanna on Twitter wrote, "Absolute breakdown of values at homes, schools, office. So few people of integrity and values as role models. Most running the rat race not knowing the reward is here and now. Entitled, previleged upbringing devoid of human realities. No more innocence, no more love. Doomsday." (sic)

RS Prasanna On Children Forgetting Their Values

"Children NEED to see Good win and bullies, corrupted, scoundrels get punished. How often we see the opposite? Today my son won't accept "Honesty is best policy" because around him he sees the opposite. Unless he sees it in his home. Values are sustainability hacks. That's all," (sic) Prasanna tweeted.

Locker Room Is Not Only About Sex

RS Prasanna concluded by saying, "This Locker Room is something I am just beginning to read up and its NOT about only sex. That would be different to handle. No. This is about Power abuse. Violence. Rape. Sadism. All the base qualities that come out through sexual Avenue. That's making this horror even more sick."

Case Against Schoolboy

On May 4, the Delhi Commission for Women sent notices to Delhi Police and Instagram, asking them to file a report and take an action by May 8. The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unidentified people under Sections of the IPC and IT Act. A 15-year-old schoolboy has been taken into custody, and he has identified 20 more boys, who were active on the group.