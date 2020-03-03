    For Quick Alerts
      Catherine Tresa On Marriage: Family Is Forcing Me To Get Married

      Catherine Tresa, who was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover, has recently opened up about her affair and marriage. She revealed that her family is almost forcing her to get married as soon as possible.

      In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Catherine said, "My family is waiting to see my marriage and they are almost forcing me." When asked about affairs, the actress said that she didn't have any affair with anyone as she never met a guy who made her fall in love with him.

      Catherine Tresa has been doing bubbly characters in her movies and has been typecast for such glamorous roles. And she confessed that she doesn't have a problem with it. In an interview, she said, "I don't care much about her role, if I like the script."(sic)

      Also Read : Catherine Tresa Might Team Up With Udhayanidhi Stalin

      Catherine made her acting debut with Kannada film Shankar IPS opposite Duniya Vijay in 2010. Later, she acted in a few Malayalam films like The Thriller and Uppukandam Brothers: Back In Action. She made her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture Iddarammayilatho.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
