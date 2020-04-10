Chandramukhi 2: Rajinikanth Permits Raghava Lawrence To Act In The Sequel To His Supernatural Drama

Raghava Lawrence, who is currently gearing up to make his Bollywood debut by directing a remake of his super hit Tamil film, Kanchana, has recently announced his next project. The actor-director is all set to star in the sequel of Thalaiva Rajinikanth-starrer supernatural drama, Chandramukhi.

Sharing this delightful news on Facebook, Raghava Lawrence mentioned in a post that Thalaiva Rajinikanth has given him permission and blessings to act in Chandramukhi's sequel, Chandramukhi 2. The film will be directed by P Vasu and produced by Kalanithi Maran.

Apart from that, in the post, Raghava Lawrence also pledged to contribute the advance he'll get for the film, Rs 3 crore, for Coronavirus Relief Fund. His entire Facebook post reads, "Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar's movie chandramuki 2, I'm so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar's permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund. 50 lakhs to the PM - CARES fund, 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) , 50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer's union and 25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and 75 lakhs for daily labour's and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god."

It seems Raghava Lawrence is not missing any chance to impress his favourite star Rajinikanth. Coming back to Raghava's Hindi debut, the film is titled as Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role while Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Laxmmi Bomb is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020 but the film will be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

