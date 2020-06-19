    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Chennai Police Caught The Person Who Gave Info About The Bomb In Rajinikanth’s House!

      On June 18 (Thursday), Chennai Police received a call from an unidentified person who informed them that there is a bomb planted in Rajinikanth's residence in Poes Garden, Chennai. Since then, police started investigating the matter with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detectors.

      Rajinikanth

      After complete checking, Chennai cops found out that there was no bomb planted at Thalaiva's house and the call turned out to be a hoax. Later, police filed a complaint against the mystery man and started searching for him. Now, as per the latest development, Chennai Police have said to have found out the mysterious person who started the bomb threat.

      According to the report published in a leading daily, police said that the person behind all this is a 14-year-old boy from Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. After investigation, cops found out that the boy was mentally challenged. After learning about the bomb, Rajinikanth fans gathered outside his house which indirectly broke an important lockdown rule- social distancing. Even Thalaiva was worried about the same.

      Also Read : Bomb Planted In Rajinikanth's House? Chennai Police Received A Call From An Unidentified Person

      On the professional front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, which is being directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Prakash Raj and Soori. The music of the film will be composed by D Imman. Editing, Cinematography and Art direction will be handled by Ruben, Vetri and Milan respectively. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the shooting of the film started on February 24, 2020, but due to the lockdown, it has been put on hold.

      Also Read : When Thalapathy Vijay Confessed That Superstar Rajinikanth Gave Birth To His Career

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
