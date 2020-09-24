Chinmayi Criticises Kangana Ranaut’s Views On Depression; Asks Queen Actress To ‘Take Help’

Kangana’s Attack On Deepika

After Deepika Padukone's name flashed in the drug case, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claimed to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ," MAAL HAI KYA?" #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone." For the unversed, Deepika formed The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to create awareness about mental health in India.

Chinmayi Asks Kangana To Take Help

Kangana Ranaut's tweet didn't go down well with Chinmayi, as she gave her a befitting reply and advised to take help. The singer tweeted, "Survivors of all genders carry the trauma of sexual assault for decades. We are now talking about inter generational trauma, epigenetics. Shaming and stigma prevents women in India from even being aware of something called Post Partum Depression. Depression is real. Take help."

Chinmayi On Kangana’s Thoughts

Chinmayi also criticised Kangana Ranaut's claims that depression is caused due to drug abuse. "Non smokers, teetotallers, non coffee / tea drinkers, non paan eaters, health / fitness freaks, people who are ‘Godly', can also get depression. Learn the difference between Clinical/ situational depression. Statements like this stigmatises seeking help," Chinmayi added.

NCB Summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh

NCB has reportedly issued summons to actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for their alleged involvement in drugs consumption or procurement. The divas have been asked to appear before NCB within 3 days.