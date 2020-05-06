    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Chinmayi Sripada On Fighting Against Online Abuse: I Tag The Cyber Cell

      Singer Chinmayi Sripada has always been active on social media and never forgets to raise her voice on social issues. For the past three weeks, Chinmayi is also using her singing talent in raising funds for the families of daily wage workers.

      Chinmayi Sripada

      Chinmayi Sripada has been a victim of online abuse on social media. Many times, she gets abused for her straightforward opinions on many issues. But the singer deals nicely with the same. When asked about dealing with bitter fan wars, Chinmayi told the Times of India, "There is no winning with the guys who are behind the fan wars on Twitter. They do not stop at saying the other star's movie is trash. It breaks all boundaries and goes into abusing women and children. When something like this is brought to my attention, I tag the cyber cell. I wish the cybercrime picks up the most abusive accounts and reprimands them with legal repercussions."

      "All of this is external. The place that I call mine consists of my home, my closest circle, my spouse and my dogs. This is a happy space. Somehow, people believe that I am bursting a blood vessel 24x7 (laughs). It is not in me to be a bystander when I have been given a voice. Even people in my closest circle worry for me. But I cannot just watch," Chinmayi added.

      Also Read : Chinmayi Sripada Reacts To Kamal Haasan-Rekha's Non-Consensual Kissing Video From Punnagai Mannan

      Chinmayi Sripada is recording and singing songs on her fans' request and said that her song from Majili is requested by many. She said, "The most popular song I have sung is definitely Kannathil Muthamittal. In Telugu, it's Priyathama Priyathama from Majili."

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
