      Chinmayi Sripada Reacts To Kamal Haasan-Rekha’s Non-Consensual Kissing Video From Punnagai Mannan

      Ever since Tamil actress Rekha revealed that Kamal Haasan kissed her without consent in K. Balachander's 1986 film Punnagai Mannan, netizens have been demanding Ulaganayagan to apologise to her. In an old video of the film, which has gone viral now, Kamal Haasan and Rekha can be seen standing on the cliff and planning to jump off it. However, Kamal unexpectedly kisses Rekha on the lips as it was claimed to be planned with the director without her consent.

      Chinmayi Sripada on Kamal Haasan and Rekhas non-consensual kiss

      Reacting to the same, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who is known for her outspoken nature, has shown her anger on Twitter over the same. In the series of tweets, Chinmayi wrote, "Rekha maam spoke about the whole episode in a matter of fact manner, even included some laughs so thag she isnt attacked; and her interviewer laughed as well. That's the extent of normalisation women have had to go into."(sic)

      "Point is - Women have been raised, trained, nurtured and trained, generation after generation to sweep abnormal, bad behaviour by men under the carpet and normalise it. Which is why the Sowcar Janaki - Y Gee Mahendra interview where she shamed the MeToo movement wasn't surprising,"(sic) she added.

      "This viral video of a non-consensual kiss where the men knew they'd orchestrate a kiss and it would be over in a shot was so normal. So was hitting and slapping and beating people on sets by great directors. It still happens," Chinmayi concluded.

      For those who are unaware, Rekha revealed in an interview with The News Minute that her kissing scene with Kamal Haasan in Punnagai Mannan was non-consensual.

      The director is no more in the world but Kamal Haasan has not yet reacted to the same.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
