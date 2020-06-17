Chiyaan 60: Is Thiravukol Mandiravadhi The Official Title Of Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj-Dhruv Movie?

With the recent confirmation of #Chiyaan60 by celebrated director Karthik Subbaraj, the fans can't stop talking about the highly-anticipated movie. Of lately, the Pizza director took to his social media handle to announce the big news of his collaboration with Vikram and his son, Dhruv Vikram for his upcoming project. Interestingly, Karthik announced #Chiyaan60 with an introductory poster, but kept the title under wraps for reason best known to him.

Well now, we have a special update about the title of the movie, which you were all waiting for! Yes, you read that right. As per a recent report, the movie has high chance of being officially titled as Thiravukol Mandiravadhi. It is said that a web page on the director has mentioned the same title of a film, which is underway for the year 2021. Well now, fans can't keep calm as the title of the movie goes viral on social media. However, an official confirmation about the same hasn't been made by the makers of the movie for now.

The brand new poster of #Chiyaan60 recently released along with a tweet and, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is 'CHIYAAN60' #Chiyaan60 Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram.. And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio so excited for the film."

The movie touted to be gangster flick will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. #Chiyaan60 is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. Interestingly, Kumar is also bankrolling the much-awaited Thalapathy Vijay movie, Master and Vikram's Cobra.

Talking about their current projects, Karthik Subbaraj is currently working on Jagame Thanthiram featuring Dhanush. The action-thriller also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vikram is currently busy with his thriller venture Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

