      Chiyaan 60: Karthik Subbaraj Makes An Interesting Revelation About The Vikram-Dhruv Starrer!

      Vikram, the National award-winning actor and his son Dhruv Vikram, the young actor, are all set to team up with the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the first time in their careers. The father-son duo is joining hands with the filmmaker for Vikram's 60th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60.

      In a recent social media interaction, director Karthik Subbaraj made a highly interesting revelation about the Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer. According to Karthik, a project with Vikram was not in his plans but happened all of a sudden. However, he always wanted to collaborate with the supremely talented actor.

      Interestingly, Vikram had called Karthik Subbaraj for a project discussion while he was busy with the post-production of his upcoming Dhanush project, Jagame Thandhiram. The Cobra actor was highly impressed with the theme he narrated, and immediately agreed to do the project. Karthik Subbaraj also revealed that the scripting of the movie is not finished yet.

