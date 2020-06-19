Chiyaan 60: Karthik Subbaraj Spills The Beans About Vikram And Dhruv Starrer

A few days ago, we reported that Karthik Subbaraj will be directing Vikram's 60th film which also stars the actor's son Dhruv. Ever since the film was announced, fans are damn excited to witness the father-son's magic in Chiyaan 60. Reports also state that the makers of Chiyaan 60 have officially titled it as Thiravukol Mandiravadhi.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj has recently spilt the beans regarding his films Jagame Thanthiram starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi and Chiyaan 60 starring Vikram and Dhruv. In an interview with ETimes, the director revealed, "Jagame Thanthiram will be different from Dhanush's previous gangster dramas, and I was surprised at seeing the response that the motion poster got from fans who also spotted so many details in just the picture. The female lead for 'Chiyaan 60' has not been finalized yet, and I have not yet finished the script work for the film. The film happened when I met Vikram sir in recent times, and it will be a perfect action drama. Both the films' music directors, Santosh Narayanan and Anirudh Ravichander, are extraordinary composers, and they are also good friends of mine."

Speaking about working with Keerthy Suresh in his latest production Penguin, Karthik Subbaraj said, "Keerthy Suresh was the director's first choice when he narrated the story to me. The film will relate to most of the people since it's a journey of a mother, and it has the right elements to satisfy the audience."

Talking about Chiyaan 60, the film will release in 2021. The movie is touted to be a gangster flick, which is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. Notably, Lalit is also producing Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master and Vikram-starrer Cobra.