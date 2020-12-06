Chiyaan 60: The Vikram-Dhruv Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj Project To Start Rolling In February 2021?

Chiyaan 60, the 60th outing of National award-winner Vikram in Tamil cinema, marks the actor's first onscreen collaboration with his son, the young talent Dhruv Vikram. The highly anticipated project is directed by the talented filmmaker, Karthik Subbaraj. As per the latest updates, Chiyaan 60 will start rolling in February 2021.

According to the sources, leading man Vikram is planning to wrap up his other commitments before starting the shooting of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. The supremely talented actor is expected to wrap up his other upcoming project Cobra, which is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, by January 2021. After completing the film, the actor will finish his other pending works as well, before joining Chiyaan 60.

According to the rumour mills, the Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer is reportedly titled Thiravukol Madhiravadhi. The gossip mongers suggest that the team has already finalised this title for Chiyaan 60, and an official announcement on the same is reportedly on the way.

It is also been rumoured that Vikram is all set to essay the first out and out negative character of his career in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the project. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the movie, which is bankrolled by 7 Screen Studios.