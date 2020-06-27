Chiyaan 60: Vikram To Play A Negative Role In The Karthik Subbaraj Directorial?

Vikram, the National award-winning actor is all set to share the screen with his son Dhruv Vikram for the first time. Vikram and Dhruv are sharing the screen in the former's 60th outing in Tamil cinema. The highly anticipated upcoming which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60, is directed by the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

Recently, the sources close to the project revealed an interesting update on Vikram's character in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, the versatile actor is playing a negative role in the movie. The sources suggest Chiyaan 60 will feature Vikram in the first full-fledged anti-hero character of his career.

Even though Vikram has appeared negative-shaded characters earlier, the actor had essayed multiple characters in all those films where he played both the protagonist and antagonist. The rumour mills suggest that the National award-winner will essay just a performance-oriented negative character in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, while his son Dhruv Vikram will be seen as the protagonist.