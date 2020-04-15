    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Choreographer Sridhar Master’s Dance Video On Coronavirus Awareness Goes Viral; Watch

      By
      |

      After the extension of lockdown till May 3, people now have got more time to kill at home. However, many celebrities are utilizing this free time to enhance their creativity, physique and to spread awareness amongst the masses.

      Celebrities are urging people on social media to take preventive measures in various ways and choreographer Sridhar Master is one of them. Recently, the South choreographer shared a dance video on Coronavirus and in no time, it went viral on social media.

      Sridhar Master

      Watch the video here:

      In the video, Sridhar Master can be seen showing his killer dance moves donning a black t-shirt and track pants. He then explained the importance of unity in this war against Coronavirus and requested people to stay at home.

      Moreover, he also thanked real heroes like doctors, health department officials and cleaning workers who have been constantly working hard for the safety of people. The Coronavirus awareness song is indeed impressive and breaking the internet.

      Sridhar Master has choreographed dance numbers for many big actors as well as newbies and is known for introducing some unusual steps. Sridhar started his career as a group dancer and acted in many films as a supporting actor.

      Like many choreographers, Sridhar is also making his debut as a director with the film Savadi, which is under production stage now.

      Also Read : Pragathi's Dashing Lungi Dance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Breaks The Internet; Watch

      Apart from Sridhar Master, Telugu actress Pragathi had also shared her lungi dance video on social media. Her terrific dance moves and rowdy avatar caught everyone's attention.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X