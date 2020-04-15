Choreographer Sridhar Master’s Dance Video On Coronavirus Awareness Goes Viral; Watch

After the extension of lockdown till May 3, people now have got more time to kill at home. However, many celebrities are utilizing this free time to enhance their creativity, physique and to spread awareness amongst the masses.

Celebrities are urging people on social media to take preventive measures in various ways and choreographer Sridhar Master is one of them. Recently, the South choreographer shared a dance video on Coronavirus and in no time, it went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Sridhar Master can be seen showing his killer dance moves donning a black t-shirt and track pants. He then explained the importance of unity in this war against Coronavirus and requested people to stay at home.

Moreover, he also thanked real heroes like doctors, health department officials and cleaning workers who have been constantly working hard for the safety of people. The Coronavirus awareness song is indeed impressive and breaking the internet.

Sridhar Master has choreographed dance numbers for many big actors as well as newbies and is known for introducing some unusual steps. Sridhar started his career as a group dancer and acted in many films as a supporting actor.

Like many choreographers, Sridhar is also making his debut as a director with the film Savadi, which is under production stage now.

Also Read : Pragathi's Dashing Lungi Dance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Breaks The Internet; Watch

Apart from Sridhar Master, Telugu actress Pragathi had also shared her lungi dance video on social media. Her terrific dance moves and rowdy avatar caught everyone's attention.