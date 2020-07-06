Cobra: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Takes Voluntary Pay Cut For The Vikram Starrer

Cobra, the upcoming action thriller will mark Vikram's first collaboration with Ajay Gnanamuthu, the young filmmaker. The movie has garnered attention with its highly promising first look poster and the recently released first track Thumbi Thullal. Now, some credible sources have revealed that director Ajay Gnanamuthu is taking a voluntary pay cut for Cobra.

Reportedly, Lalit Kumar, the producer of the Vikram starrer is under a lot of pressure after the shooting of the movie has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat. Thus, director Ajay Gnanamuthu has decided to take a pay cut of 40 percent (around Rs. 1.25 Crores) to make things a little easier for the producer.

The young filmmaker has been appreciated by both the crew members of Cobra as well as the industry members, for his thoughtful decision. The film industry insiders and cine-goers are now hoping that more stars and directors will now show the willingness to take a pay cut.

Cobra, which is said to be a sci-fi thriller, reportedly features the lead actor Vikram is seven roles. The first look poster of the movie, which featured the National award-winning actor in seven different get-ups, had taken the social media by storm after its release.

Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vikram in the movie, thus making her debut in Tamil cinema. The Vikram starrer features an extensive star cast including former cricketer Irfan Pathan, director KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Malayalam actors Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman, the veteran musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Harish Kannan is the director of photography. Bhuvan Sreenivasan handles the editing. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

