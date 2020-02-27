Cobra: Makers to unveil First Look of Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer On This Date!

Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra is a much-awaited movie of 2020 and his fans have been eagerly waiting for glimpses from the spy thriller. Recently, the director of the film, Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his twitter handle to announce the first look date and the release date with a teaser poster of Cobra. In the poster, Vikram's face is not seen but his perfectly carved muscles are enough to raise the heat. His long hair avatar in the poster reminds us of his look in the 2005 action thriller Anniyan. The first look of Cobra will be unveiled on February 28 at 5 pm.

On a related note, the shoot of the movie went on floors in November last year. Currently, the movie is being shot in Kolkata while the climax scene will be shot in Russia. Cobra will have KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and Teejay, Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Mamukkoya in supporting roles The movie will star former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, marking his acting debut. Produced by Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner, the thriller will have Vikram sporting 20 different looks. Before Vikram, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had earlier sported 10 unique looks for the 2008 film Dasavatharam.

