    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cobra Movie First Single Thumbi Thullal Is All About Love And Keeping A Promise

      By
      |

      The wait is finally over as makers of the highly anticipated film Cobra have dropped the first single from the movie. Releasing the song, they shared a picture from the movie featuring the lead actors Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty, decked up in traditional attire, in an engagement ceremony.

      cobra

      Titled 'Thumbi Thullal', the song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar. The catchy lyrics with the complementing beats are indeed impressive, making the fans' wait worthwhile. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, 'Thumbi Thullal' is an outstanding treat. The song is now exclusively available on music streaming platform, Jio Saavn.

      For the unversed, the Cobra movie team had announced the song release a few days ago, with a special invitation card, which had caricature of Chiyaan Vikram and Srindhi. As soon as the invite was dropped, the internet was taken by storm, thanks to the creative idea that impressed the netizens.

      On a related note, Cobra has almost 40-45% of the shoot remaining including a high-octane climax scene. Reportedly, Chiyaan Vikram will feature in 20 different avatars in the thriller. Earlier, the movie was scheduled for a summer 2020 release, but due to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, it has been postponed for an indefinite period. Touted to be a spy thriller, the movie went on floors in November 2019. Shot in various cities like Chennai, Kochi and Kolkatta, the cast and crew were finally shooting an important sequence in Russia, during which the pandemic hit the world, making them rush back to India.

      Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio, Cobra has an ensemble cast including Teejay, Anandraj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Babu Antony, Padmapriya and Mamukkoya essaying important roles.

      Cobra Movie First Single To Be Out On Monday At 5 PM; Vikram And Team Issue An Open Invite

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X