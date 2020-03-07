Confirmed: Ajith Is Not Intending To Join Social Media Platforms Anytime Soon!

Fondly called as Thala, South actor Ajith Kumar has a huge fan following. Recently when the actor suffered a minor accident while shooting for his upcoming movie Valimai, all his fans were seen wishing their favorite star a speedy recovery. Interestingly, the actor does not own an account on any social media platform, but the love and support that is showered on him during his releases are truly inevitable. Yesterday, to everyone's surprise, a press note had circulated on the internet claiming that Ajith would join social media soon. The news went viral and certainly invited for some celebrations from his fans.

#ThalaAjith's legal counsel have issued a notice in response to yesterday’s’fake letter’. The legal team says that #Ajith does not intend to join any social media platforms.#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/OTjKBW5zi9 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 7, 2020

But now, it looks like Ajith has extinguished all the hopes of his fans through a legal notice. The notice from the actor's legal counsel clarifies that he does not have any social media account, nor is he intending to join any social media platforms. The notice also added that the letter dated 6th March 2020 has been printed on a fake letterhead with Ajith's name and his forged signature. Moreover, it stated that he does not endorse or support any fan page or group on any social media platform.

The notice ends saying that appropriate legal action would be taken to the fullest extent possible against the perpetrator.

