COVID-19: Draupathi Actor Rizwan Arrested For Illegally Supplying Alcohol In Chennai Amid Lockdown

The Novel Coronavirus lockdown is now testing the patience of alcoholics. Due to the restriction on selling alcohol during the lockdown, people are trying hard to get it. Amidst all, according to the report published in Times of India, controversial film Draupathi's actor, Rizwan has been arrested on Sunday night for allegedly supplying liquor illegally at his home in Chennai.

More than 60 bottles of alcohol have reportedly been seized from him, and his two other mates were also arrested. As per another report published in Indiaglitz, Rizwan was selling liquor bottles at a very high price to Kollywood colleagues. 57 bottles of 180 ml liquor and 12 bottles of beer, along with Rs 2300 cash was confiscated.

If reports are to be believed, Rizwan has confessed to the cops that he bought one bottle for Rs 1000 from Pradeep, a film production worker and sold it at Rs 1200 to his contacts. With this clue, the cops arrested Pradeep and his driver Devaraj. They found 189 bottles and Rs 20000 cash at their place.

Shocked with the news of Rizwan, Draupathi director Mohan reacted on Twitter. The director wrote, "அவர் என் நண்பர் தான்.. பெயர் Rizwan Rizu.. நடிகர்.. பலகுரல் மன்னன்.. Sun music முன்னாள் Video jockey.. இது கண்டிக்கத்தக்க ஒரு செயல்.. இதற்கான தண்டனையை அனுபவிக்க போறார்.. நான் எதிர்பாராத ஒரு செய்தி இது.."

அவர் என் நண்பர் தான்.. பெயர் Rizwan Rizu.. நடிகர்.. பலகுரல் மன்னன்.. Sun music முன்னாள் Video jockey.. இது கண்டிக்கத்தக்க ஒரு செயல்.. இதற்கான தண்டனையை அனுபவிக்க போறார்.. நான் எதிர்பாராத ஒரு செய்தி இது.. https://t.co/hzGHBtCPFS — Mohan G 🔥❤️ (@mohandreamer) April 19, 2020

In the tweet, Mohan states that he didn't expect his friend Rizwan to be involved in such a thing and that hewill be punished for his actions.

On a related note, Draupathi, which stars Richard Rishi, performed extremely well at the box office. The film was based on real incidents and was a crowd-funded project.