      COVID-19: Sanjana Singh Thanks Chennai Police By Providing Face Masks, Gloves & Hand Sanitisers

      Sanjana Singh, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films, recently thanked Chennai police for their relentless services during the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. After Metro Shirish, she is the latest celebrity who have distributed face masks and sanitisers to the Chennai police.

      The Anjaan actress shared a video of herself thanking the police and distributing the essentials to them. In her tweet, she shared the video and wrote, "Day & Night Indian Police & state police Chennai are giving best keeping us safe from Coronavirus.Salute all for staying away from family, kids, sleeping few hours & 24/7 Protecting Us. God Send his Angel in form Police Thank you ?#ChennaiPolice #FightAgainstCOVID19." (sic)

      In the video, Sanjana Singh said, "Day and Night our Indian Police and state police are giving their best to keeps us safe from Coronavirus. Risking their lives every day for us. I request all the people of India to stay home so that soon we can put an end on this Covid19. Chennai Police you are doing a great help to all of us. If there is anything that I can do for them by giving Face Mask, Hand Sanitiser & Gloves."

      Kudos to Sanjana Singh for her noble gesture towards the real heroes of COVID-19 crisis. A few weeks ago, Shirish Sharavanan aka Metro Shirish had helped Chennai cops by distributing nearly 2000 masks and 1000 packets of energy drinks.

      He told the Times of India, "The cops have been relentlessly working around the clock during this time and I wanted to do something for them. I sourced masks from a surgical shop and gave away 2000 masks to the cops in and around Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Mylapore and T Nagar localities. I also gave away 1000 packets of energy drink to them since they've been standing all day."

      Filmibeat salutes the police for their services.

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 16:42 [IST]
