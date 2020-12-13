D43: Dhanush To Start Shooting For The Karthick Naren Directorial Soon

Dhanush, the National award-winner is joining hands with young filmmaker Karthick Naren for the first time in his career. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the Karnan actor's 43rd outing in Tamil cinema. As per the latest updates, Dhanush is planning to start shooting for the project, which has been tentatively titled D43, very soon.

In a recent interview, the leading lady of the project, Malavika Mohanan had confirmed that the project is expected to start rolling in December. Now, the sources close to D43 suggests that Dhanush is planning to begin the shooting of the project by next week. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the music director of D43, GV Prakash Kumar has walked out of the project due to creative differences. It was also reported that Seal Roldan might replace the musician in the Dhanush starrer. But now, the sources have confirmed that GV Prakash is very much a part of the project, and has finished composing three songs.

As reported earlier, the Dhanush starrer marks the Tamil debut of the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, who rose to fame with the Fahadh Faasil starring blockbuster Varathan. The movie, which is said to be a revenge thriller, is expected to portray in an out-and-out action hero avathar. The title of the project and further details are expected to be announced very soon. D43 is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films.

Coming to Dhanush's acting career, the actor has finished the shooting of his ambitious project Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, and the first schedule shooting of his upcoming Bollywood project, Atrangi Re. The actor is all set to join hands with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar for an entertainer, very soon.