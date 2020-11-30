D43: GV Prakash Kumar Walks Out Of The Dhanush-Karthick Naren Project?

D43, the 43rd outing of Dhanush, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. Earlier, it was confirmed that GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for the project. But now, the rumour mills suggest that GV Prakash has walked out of the Dhanush-Karthick Naren project.

According to the reports published by an online portal, GV Prakash Kumar has quit the highly anticipated project due to unknown reasons. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of D43 have already found a replacement for the talented musician. According to the grapevine, young musician Sean Roldan is all set to replace GV Prakash as the music director of the Dhanush starrer.

However, the makers of D43 are yet to announce Sean Roldan's association with the Karthick Naren directorial. The fans of Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar, who were eagerly waiting for the duo's upcoming collaboration, are highly upset with the reports. The cine-goers are now waiting for the makers to release an official statement and reveal the actual status, very soon.

Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar joined hands for the first time in 2007 for the Vetrimaaran directorial Polladhavan, in which he composed 3 songs. GV Prakash Kumar later associated with the actor for several popular films including the Asuran, Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna, and so on. Even though the duo had a fallout during the production of Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai, they patched up later.

The upcoming Dhanush-Karthick Naren project, which has been tentatively titled as D43, is said to be an out and out action thriller. The project features Master fame actress Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. D43, which is produced by the popular banner Sathya Jyothi Films, is all set to go on floors in December 2020.

