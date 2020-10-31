D43: Malavika Mohanan Roped in Opposite Dhanush For Karthick Naren’s Action-Thriller!

It is confirmed! Master actress Malavika Mohanan is all set to pair opposite Dhanush for Naren Karthick film tentatively titled D43.

Announcing the same the production banner of the film Sathya Jyothi Films dropped a poster and tweeted, "We are very happy to welcome the gorgeous & talented Malavika to our team of D43." In the poster, the beautiful actress looked ravishing as ever. D43 will mark Malavika's maiden collaboration with the renowned actor Dhanush.

If reports are to be believed, the film will be an out and out action thriller, which will start rolling in January 2021. Though there were reports of the film getting delayed, there are has been no official confirmation regarding the same. The film is currently under the pre-production stage and the cast and crew will start shooting once Dhanush is done with Mithran Jawar's directorial and Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

On a related note, GV Prakash has been roped in as the music director for the film. Of late, during his interaction with fans, the celebrated singer revealed that he has already finished composing songs for the film. Reportedly, the film will revolve around a youngster who is on a mission to seize his parents' murderers.

D43 backed by Sathya Jyothi Films has a story penned by Malayalam scriptwriter duo, Sharafu and Suhaas, who is best known for the highly acclaimed film Virus.

Notably, Malavika Mohanan is awaiting the release of Master that stars Vijay in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the thriller is backed by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators.

