Danny Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers In HD Quality For Free Download

Danny starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has become the latest victim of piracy, as the movie gets leaked by infamous website Tamilrockers. The film was leaked soon after its release on video streaming platform ZEE 5 and Tentkotta. Directed by LC Santhanamoorthy, the movie has been so far receiving mixed responses from the audience.

The action film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Inspector Kunthavai who is on a mission to solve a murder mystery. She is assisted by Inspector Danny, a sniffer dog. In a recent media interaction, the actress said that she likes to push herself as an actor instead of doing the same characters."

The first look poster of Danny was unveiled by Superstar Jayam Ravi on the actress' 34th birthday (March 5), wherein she was nicknamed as Makkal Selvi.

It is to be noted that the talented actress has earlier played a cop in Nibunan (2017) and Sathya (2017). She has also played the role of an IAS officer in Dhanush's Maari 2 released in 2018. Bankrolled by PG Muthiah, the movie also stars Sayaji Shinde, Vela Ramamoorthy, Yogi Babu, Vinoth Kishan, Durai Sudhakar, KPY Bala and KPY Ramar.

