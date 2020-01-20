Darbar Box Office 10 Days Worldwide Collection Report: To Enter The 200-Crore Club Soon!

The Chennai City Collections

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Darbar has made a total collection of Rs. 12.69 crore from Chennai city alone. The Rajinikanth starrer is definitely the top grosser the Chennai box office among the recent releases.

The USA Box Office

Recently, renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Darbar has made a total collection of USD 1,571,160 from the USA, which is around Rs 10.84 crores. However, the Rajinikanth starrer hasn't been successful in beating the Telugu flicks Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru at the USA box office.

The Australia Box Office

However, Darbar has succeeded in beating all its contemporary releases from the Telugu industry and Bollywood, at the Australian box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial has made a total collection of A$ 481,8772 from the Australian box office so far.

The Worldwide Collections

The trade experts suggest that Darbar will cross the prestigious 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within a couple of days if things proceed at the same rate. The makers are expected to make an official announcement very soon.