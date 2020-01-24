Darbar Box Office 13 Days Worldwide Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Enters The 200-Crore Club!

Darbar, the Rajinikanth starrer which hit the theatres for Pongal 2020 is running successfully at the theatres all around the globe. The movie, which is directed by hitmaker AR Murugadoss has already emerged as a profitable venture, while considering its pre-release business and box office collections, so far.

As per the latest reports, Darbar has finally entered the prestigious 200-Crore club. The Rajinikanth starrer succeeded in crossing the 200-Crore mark within completing the first two weeks of its release. Thus, the action thriller has victoriously emerged as the first Tamil blockbuster of 2020.

