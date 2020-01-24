Darbar Box Office 13 Days Worldwide Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Enters The 200-Crore Club!
Darbar, the Rajinikanth starrer which hit the theatres for Pongal 2020 is running successfully at the theatres all around the globe. The movie, which is directed by hitmaker AR Murugadoss has already emerged as a profitable venture, while considering its pre-release business and box office collections, so far.
As per the latest reports, Darbar has finally entered the prestigious 200-Crore club. Thus, the Rajinikanth starrer features an extensive star cast including Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Niveda Thomas, Prathiek Babbar, Yogi Babu, Nawab Shah, and so on has also emerged as the first blockbuster of Tamil cinema in 2020.
Here we present the Darbar box office 13 days collection report. Have a look...
The 200-Crore Mark
As per the reports, Darbar has crossed the 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office just within the first two weeks of its release. When the pre-release business of 200-Crores is also considered, the Rajnikanth starrer has already earned the blockbuster status.
The Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections
According to the trade experts, Darbar has collected more than 80 Crores from Tamil Nadu alone, so far. Thus, the action thriller has already emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the state.
The Chennai Box Office Collections
When it completed the first 13 days of its release, Darbar has crossed the 14-Crore mark at the Chennai box office alone. According to the trade experts, the Rajnikanth movie has made a total collection of 14.02 Crores from the city so far, thus entering into the Top 5 all-time grossers of the Chennai box office list.
The All India and Overseas Box Office Collections
The reports suggest that Darbar has made a total collection of about 135 Crores at the all India box office. When it comes to the overseas box office, the AR Murugadoss directorial has made more than 75 Crores, so far.
