Darbar Box Office Day 1 Worldwide Collection Report: The Rajinikanth Starrer Gets A Grand Opening!

Chennai City Box Office Collections

Reportedly, Darbar, which has had a massive release in the city with a huge number of fan shows, has performed exceeding well at the Chennai box office. The movie is expected to make a total collection of 1.25 to 1.5 Crores from Chennai city alone.

The Tamil Nadu Box Office

The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Rajinikanth starrer has made a thunderous opening in Tamil Nadu. A total collection of 13 to 15 Crores is expected from the Tamil Nadu box office.

The Rest Of India Collections (Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)

Darbar has been received exceeding well by the audiences from all the major Indian states. The rest of India box office collections, which mainly includes the collections from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, is expected to be between 5 to 7 Crores.

The All India Collections

While considering the estimated collections from the box offices of Tamil Nadu and the rest of India, Darbar is expected to make a total collection of around 20 Crores from the all India box office.

The Worldwide Collections

The Rajinikanth starrer is equally well-received by the audiences outside India. The trade experts are expecting a total collection of 10 to 15 Crores from the overseas box office. In that case, the total day 1 collection at the worldwide box office is expected to be around 30 to 35 Crores.