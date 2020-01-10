Darbar Box Office Day 2 Worldwide Collection Report: The Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses 100 Crore

Darbar’s Chennai Business Report

The die-hard fans of Rajinikanth have made sure that Darbar rakes in huge amount in Chennai itself and guess what? The film has collected ₹1.75 crore from Chennai city alone.

Darbar’s Tamil Nadu Business Report

Darbar, which also casts Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty in the prominent roles, has reportedly collected ₹12-15 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Darbar’s Business Report From The Rest Of The States

Darbar's box office collection is not only impressive in Tamil Nadu but in other states as well. Reportedly, the film has earned approximately ₹15 crore altogether in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

Darbar’s World Wide Box Office Gross Collection

Going by the inside reports, Darbar has manged to rake in ₹60 crore worldwide on its second day at the box office. With its smooth and impressive performance at the box office, Rajinikanth's Darbar has also secured a safe place in the 100 crore club.