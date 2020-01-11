    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Darbar Box Office Day 3 Worldwide Collection Report: Rajinikanth's Film Continues To Impress!

      AR Murugadoss' latest release, Darbar starring superstar Rajinikanth is having an excellent run at the box office. While the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics, Rajinikanth's superstardom has worked its charm as fans have accepted the movie with open arms and the proof is the solid box office numbers.

      The Rajinikanth-Nayanthara starrer minted an impressive worldwide collection of Rs 40 crore on its opening day and crossed the 100 crore mark on Day 2. Here's how the film fared on its third day of release.

      Darbar's Chennai Business Report

      Nobody can deny Rajinikanth's star power as the film continues to do well in Chennai by minting Rs. 1.5 crore on day three of its release there.

      Darbar's Tamil Nadu Box Office Report

      Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film, Darbar is creating havoc at the box office in Tamil Nadu and has collected around Rs. 8 to 10 crores in the state.

      Darbar's Business Report From The Rest Of The States

      Not just Tamil Nadu and Chennai, Rajinikanth's Darbar is scoring big numbers in other states as well. Early reports suggest that the film has collected around Rs 5 to 7 crore from the rest parts of India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

      Darbar World Wide Box Office Gross Collection

      Early trends suggest that the Rajinikanth-Nayanthara film has minted around Rs 20 crore worldwide on its third day of release.

      Darbar Movie Review: Ultimate Rajinikanth Show For Die-Hard Thalaivar Fans!

      Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
