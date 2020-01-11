Darbar Box Office Day 3 Worldwide Collection Report: Rajinikanth's Film Continues To Impress!

Darbar's Chennai Business Report

Nobody can deny Rajinikanth's star power as the film continues to do well in Chennai by minting Rs. 1.5 crore on day three of its release there.

Darbar's Tamil Nadu Box Office Report

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film, Darbar is creating havoc at the box office in Tamil Nadu and has collected around Rs. 8 to 10 crores in the state.

Darbar's Business Report From The Rest Of The States

Not just Tamil Nadu and Chennai, Rajinikanth's Darbar is scoring big numbers in other states as well. Early reports suggest that the film has collected around Rs 5 to 7 crore from the rest parts of India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

Darbar World Wide Box Office Gross Collection

Early trends suggest that the Rajinikanth-Nayanthara film has minted around Rs 20 crore worldwide on its third day of release.