Darbar Box Office Day 4 Worldwide Collection Report: Rajinikanth's Cop Act Is A Hit With The Masses

Darbar's Chennai Business Report

Fans are in love with the 'Thalaivaa's bad cop act and are flocking to theatres to watch him in action and the film has collected Rs. 2 crore in Chennai.

Darbar's Tamil Nadu Business Report

The film which also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, is performing equally well in the state of Tamil Nadu and has minted around Rs. 9-11 crore on its fourth day of release.

Darbar's Business Report From Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka

The AR Murugadoss-Rajinikanth combination has worked its charm in the rest parts of the country as well including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka as the action entertainer collected around Rs. 7 crore.

Darbar All India Collections

Speaking about the rest of India, the Rajinikanth film has collected about Rs. 15-20 crore.

Darbar World Wide Box Office Gross Collection

Rajinikanth's Darbar continues to smash records worldwide as well as the box office trends suggest that the film has minted around Rs. 30-33 crore at the global box office.