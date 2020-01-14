Darbar Box Office Day 6 Worldwide Collection Report: This Rajinikanth Starrer Is A Blockbuster!

Darbar 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Tamil cop drama collected Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Sharing this information, Lyra Productions who bankrolled this project tweeted, "Anyone can play the game, but the throne always belongs to the EMPEROR (Rajinikanth)".

Darbar 6 Days All Language Box Office Collection

The Rajinikanth film collected Rs. 30.80 crore (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) on Thursday which was followed by an estimated box office collection of Rs. 15 crore on Friday. and Rs. 15.80 crore on Saturday. Darbar minted Rs. 15 crore on Sunday. The film grossed around Rs. 7 crore on Monday and the business remain steady on Tuesday as well. The six-day box office collection in all languages is around Rs. 90.60 crore.

Darbar 6 Days Overseas Box Office Collection

Speaking about performing globally, the Rajinikanth-Nayanthara film collected an estimated box-office collection of Rs 35 crore in six days.

Suniel Shetty Plays The Main Antagonist In The Film

Speaking about his working experience with Rajinikanth, the actor told Times Of India, "It was very unnerving but the day he met me we got along like a house on fire because there was so much respect for him. I was just telling them that I haven't seen a simpler and an honest man. He is an absolute legend but then I thought of my father, for whom nothing mattered. For me my dad was my hero he was an achiever. The little boy at nine who bough the same restaurant he worked in as a manger, same building I am sitting in today he worked as a manager in, all the places he bought out, you see his vision and his thinking, how did he think? Zero education. So when I saw Rajni sir I saw someone who was God but he is not even aware about it. He is as vulnerable as anybody else.

He further added, "After a fight sequence he used to tell me how beautifully you are handling me. I think that for me that was absolutely surreal. He would come and say wow, even fighters haven't handled me so delicately. You are saying your dialogue and he is standing there and clapping. I literally had to pinch myself to realise if it was even true. It was like I had ticked a big box on my bucket list. He used to come in an ordinary taxi which the company used to hire, no Range Rover, no Mercedes. Quietly he and his team would sit outside and eat. It was unbelievable. God has plans and he blesses people with certain things and it is because of this that Rajni sir is where he is."