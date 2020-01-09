Darbar Box Office Prediction: Is A Record Smashing Opening On Cards For The Rajinikanth Starrer?

Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections

As reported earlier, Darbar is getting a record release in Tamil Nadu. The Rajinikanth starrer is also having a massive number of fan shows on its opening day in the state. So, Darbar is obviously expected to make a grand opening collection at the Tamil Nadu box office, and break all pre-existing day 1 collection records of Kollywood.

All India Collections

The AR Murugadoss directorial is releasing in 4000 plus screens all over India. The advance booking rate is excellent in all major Indian cities, which confirms that Darbar will definitely have an excellent first day. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to set a new record at the All India box office, with its opening day collections.

The Kerala Box Office

Kerala is unarguably one of the biggest markets for Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth and his films have always received immense love from the Malayali audiences. Darbar is getting a gigantic release in Kerala with about 350 screens all over the state. Thus, a recording-breaking opening is definitely on cards for the movie at the Kerala box office.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Collections

Darbar is expected to make it big in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as a Telugu-dubbed version is releasing in both the states. Also, Rajinikanth films have a strong fanbase among the Telugu audiences. All these factors are expected to promote a historical opening collection for Darbar at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices.

The Worldwide Collections

If things proceed as expected, Darbar will definitely make a set of new records on its release day with the opening collections at the worldwide box office. The 7000 plus screens all over the globe and exceptional promotional activities are expected to work in favour of the Rajinikanth starrer.