Darbar Controversy: Distributors Demand Money, AR Murugadoss Seeks Police Protection

Just a while back, we reported about Darbar distributors planning to go on a hunger strike as the big-budget film hasn't managed to earn money and has in fact suffered a loss of Rs 70 Crores. While the film's distributors were hoping to meet Darbar hero Rajinikanth and discuss the situation, they were sadly turned away by the police force stationed otuside his residence.

Now the latest update on the whole controversy is that director AR Murugadoss has requested Madras High Court to give him police protection as the distributors are demanding compensation for their losses. Reportedly, the distributors have been trying to get in touch with Rajinikanth and Murugadoss for a week now. However, no meeting has taken place so far between any of the parties involved.

Media reports also suggest that the distributors had reached out to Lyca Productions for claiming their compensation. But their efforts went in vain as Lyca Productions made it clear that they too had suffered losses and weren't in any position to help them out. Amidst all this, Murugadoss has been receiving threats as well and therefore decided to seek police protection.

Unless Rajinikanth and Murugadoss find a solution, we think this controversy will only get bigger and uglier. Let's hope all the parties involved in this situation come together and sort things out as early as possible. Ironically, this isn't the first time that megastar Rajinikanth has faced such a problem. His film Lingaa had also incurred heavy losses for its distributors back in 2014.

Currently, both Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss are busy with their respective projects. While the former is filming for his next with director Siva, the latter is busy shooting his magnum opus RRR with stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The much-awaited period action-drama will release next year on January 8.

