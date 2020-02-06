Darbar: Distributors To Go On A Hunger Strike Because Of Rajinikanth, Here's Why!

Rajinikanth's last outing Darbar couldn't impress the critics and then failed to pack a solid punch at the box office as well. The film came out on January 9 and though it raked in over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office, the movie has been declared a dud by the trade experts.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Darbar has suffered a loss of Rs 70 crores because of which the distributors are now in a difficult situation. To discuss the grave matter, the film's distributors decided to personally meet Rajinikanth but their efforts went in vain as the superstar didn't have a word with them.

While talking Hindustan Times, one of the distributors said, "Last week, we decided to meet Rajinikanth sir and explain the situation. Distributors across areas have suffered heavy losses. When we approached him, we were stopped by a police force near his residence and we were asked to go away. It's disappointing that he didn't even wish to meet us. Therefore, we've decided to go on a hunger strike."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar released across 7,000 screens worldwide and witnessed a good run at the box office initially but later slowed down. The movie, which was being touted as one of the biggest releases of this year, also features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the lead roles.

With distributors planning to go on a hunger strike, we think its best if Rajinikanth came into the picture and tried to solve the problem himself. After all, he is known to be understanding and generous not just as a human being but also as an actor. Currently, the megastar is busy filming for director Siva's upcoming directorial venture which is yet to be titled. Along with Rajinikanth, fans will get to see Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in the film which is said to be a family drama.

