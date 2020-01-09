Darbar Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD; Does Rajinikanth Need To Worry?

ரௌடி @Rowdy_3_

"Biggest advantage for Darbar is @i_nivethathomas & Thalaivar sentiment in second half has worked out very well. This will be appealing to general audience especially ladies. Nivetha's video message to Thalaivar in second half will definitely bring tears😕."

வம்பு 2.0 @writter_vambu

"One word : OUTSTANDING. #Darbar:(4.5/5) A soulful wholesome family entertainer. Riveting 1st half. Even more suspensful 2nd half #Sunil was deadly. #Rajini as #AA Never seen such a scrupulous cop character. Very witty & clever. "Sure shot Blockbuster!"

Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta

"#DarbarReview : PRIZEWINNER. Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐/5. #Rajinikanth steals the limelight show. Engrossing screenplay, behemoth preternatural & beguiling unreal moments. Prodigious performances by #Rajnikanth. BGM, Music & Color grading is ⭐sensational."

blabbering blabberer @HaRyblog

"#Darbar didn't have the hype kaala or kabali had, but the movie has everything a commercial potboiler needs. This is why you shouldn't overdo the promotion... Comes with limited hype and exceeds expectations. @ARMurugadoss shows his fan side as a director."

Kousik Karthikeyan @kousik23

"RAJINIFIED THRILLER ! Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years. ARM strikes Gold. The King rules every scene THALAIVAR CHUMMA KIZHICHI IRUKAARU ! Extraordinary film."

ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ ❁ @ShaSherNat

"I enjoyed, I giggled, I whistled I cried, I liked Darbar."

Maddy_1486 @1486Maddy

"First half is rajinikanth movie and second half has more touch of ARM than rajinikanth.. #DarbarReview."

(Social media posts are unedited.)