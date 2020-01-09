    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Darbar Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD; Does Rajinikanth Need To Worry?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Amid all the madness and anticipation, Rajinikanth's much awaited film, Darbar, has finally hit the theatres and people are going gaga over the superstar's cop avatar! Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film also casts Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release, Darbar full movie gets leaked online for free download. However, trade experts hint that owing to Rajinikanth's fandom, the film's business won't be affected as people wait eagerly to watch Rajinikanth on the big screen!

      Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting to Darbar so far..

      ரௌடி @Rowdy_3_

      ரௌடி @Rowdy_3_

      "Biggest advantage for Darbar is @i_nivethathomas & Thalaivar sentiment in second half has worked out very well. This will be appealing to general audience especially ladies. Nivetha's video message to Thalaivar in second half will definitely bring tears😕."

      வம்பு 2.0 @writter_vambu

      வம்பு 2.0 @writter_vambu

      "One word : OUTSTANDING. #Darbar:(4.5/5) A soulful wholesome family entertainer. Riveting 1st half. Even more suspensful 2nd half #Sunil was deadly. #Rajini as #AA Never seen such a scrupulous cop character. Very witty & clever. "Sure shot Blockbuster!"

      Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta

      Hamzah Bhuta @Hamzah_Bhuta

      "#DarbarReview : PRIZEWINNER. Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐/5. #Rajinikanth steals the limelight show. Engrossing screenplay, behemoth preternatural & beguiling unreal moments. Prodigious performances by #Rajnikanth. BGM, Music & Color grading is ⭐sensational."

      blabbering blabberer @HaRyblog

      blabbering blabberer @HaRyblog

      "#Darbar didn't have the hype kaala or kabali had, but the movie has everything a commercial potboiler needs. This is why you shouldn't overdo the promotion... Comes with limited hype and exceeds expectations. @ARMurugadoss shows his fan side as a director."

      Kousik Karthikeyan @kousik23

      Kousik Karthikeyan @kousik23

      "RAJINIFIED THRILLER ! Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years. ARM strikes Gold. The King rules every scene THALAIVAR CHUMMA KIZHICHI IRUKAARU ! Extraordinary film."

      ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ ❁ @ShaSherNat

      ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ ❁ @ShaSherNat

      "I enjoyed, I giggled, I whistled I cried, I liked Darbar."

      Maddy_1486 @1486Maddy

      Maddy_1486 @1486Maddy

      "First half is rajinikanth movie and second half has more touch of ARM than rajinikanth.. #DarbarReview."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Darbar Movie Review: The Ultimate Rajinikanth Show For The Die-Hard Fans!

      Read more about: darbar tamilrockers rajinikanth
      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue