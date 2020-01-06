Darbar Pre-release Business: Crosses The 200-Crore Mark

Darbar will be taking over the screens across the globe during this upcoming Pongal season and the movie, which marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss has all the hype surrounding it. The stunning pre-release business done by the movie talks volumes about the positive buzz in connection with the film and according to reports, the film has done a pre-release business of above Rs 200 crore.

According to a tweet by entertainment industry tracker LM Kaushik, Darbar's total pre-release business is valued to be above Rs 220 crore and this includes the worldwide theatricals as well as non-theatrical rights.

Reportedly, Darbar has fetched above Rs 60 crore as its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights, which is definitely an impressive figure. According to the tweet, Darbar will have to collect above Rs 280 crore at the worldwide box office to break even at the worldwide box office.

Well, the movie is slated to hit theatres on January 09, 2020, and it is sure to get a gigantic release. The Rajinikanth starrer will be the only major Tamil movie to release during the Pongal season as Pattas has been scheduled to release on January 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions of Darbar will also be releasing on the same day. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to perform pretty well in those regions as well. The platform is perfectly set for the movie to enjoy a grand outing in theatres and with good reviews, the film definitely can work wonders. The advance booking for the movie has been opened in some of the centres

Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a cop named Aditya Arunachalam in this mass action entertainer. Nayanthara plays the leading lady in the film. Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu etc., are also a part of the star cast.