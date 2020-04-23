Darbar TRP Rating: Rajinikanth Starrer Fails To Beat Kanchana 3! Check The Ratings Here!

The lockdown and its further extension have indeed shut people inside their homes with a majority of them turning towards movies and series on digital platforms or television. The media companies are also leaving no stone unturned, to entertain the audience and gain profit through streaming and telecast. Keeping this in mind, from April 11 to April 17 Sun TV telecasted movies like Darbar, Kanchana 3, Seemaraja, Thimiru Pudichavan, and Iruttu.

Well, looks like the Rajinikanth movie didn't impress the mini-screen audience, as in the TRP race, Kanchana 3 topped the impression list. Apparently, the poor performance of Darbar at the theatres and the average review might have deviated the audience from watching the movie. The action thriller could only garner an impression of 14593000, while comedy horror film Kanchana 3, overpowered Darbar with 15184000 impressions. Interestingly, Raghava Lawrence's movie has been telecasted multiple times on Sun TV and the mark it has acquired is quite impressive. The third place in the list has been taken by Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha's Seema Raja with 13456000 impressions. Vijay Antony's Thimiru Pudichavan scored the fourth rank with an impression of 13109000. The Iruttu TRP rating has scored 12569000 impressions on the mini screen. The Sundar. C starrer was recently released on a digital streaming platform.

Here is the list:

Kanchana 3- 15184000

Darbar- 14593000

Seema Raja- 13456000

Thimiru Pudichavan- 13109000

Iruttu- 12569000

Kanchana 3 has also gained another title of becoming one of the two movies to receive 15 Million+ television impressions in repeat telecasts. The movie has scored an impression of 15184000, while Ajith Kumar- Nayanthara's Viswasam is the other movie to have achieved the feat by gaining an impressive 15591000 impressions.

Also going by the top 5 Tamil movie premiere TV impressions, Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss has failed to gain a spot on the list. Here are the top 5 who scored high at the world television premiere.

Viswasam- 18143000

Pichaikkaran- 17696000

Sarkar- 16906000

Seema Raja- 16766000

Bigil- 16473000

Valimai: First Look Poster Of Ajith's Film To Be Unveiled On This Special Occasion?