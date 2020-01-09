    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Darbar Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!

      By
      |

      Darbar, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starring action thriller has finally hit the theatres today (January 9, 2020). The movie, which has hit the screens as the superstar's Pongal special release, marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, the popular filmmaker. Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of Adithya Arunachalam IPS, a police officer.

      Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema essays the female lead opposite Thalaivar in the movie, that is bankrolled by Allirajah Subashkaran under the banner Lyca Productions. Darbar will mark the fourth onscreen collaboration of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, after the huge successes of Chandramukhi, Sivaji, and Kuselan.

      Interestingly, Darbar marks Rajinikanth's comeback to a police character after a very long gap of about 27 years. The superstar last appeared in the role of a police officer in the 1992-released movie Pandian, which was directed by SP Muthuraman. According to the sources, Rajinikanth's character in Darbar is not a cliche police officer.

      Darbar Twitter Review | Darbar Audience Review | Darbar Review

      Darbar, which is scripted by director AR Murugadoss himself, features an extensive star cast including Suniel Shetty, Niveda Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Thambi Ramaiya, Yogi Babu, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Sriman, and so on. Santhosh Sivan has handled the cinematography of the project. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score.

      Stay locked to this page for Darbar Twitter review...

      Also Read:

      Darbar Box Office Prediction: Is A Record Smashing Opening On Cards For The Rajinikanth Starrer?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue