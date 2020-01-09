    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Darbar Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!

      Darbar, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starring action thriller has finally hit the theatres today (January 9, 2020). The movie, which has hit the screens as the superstar's Pongal special release, marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, the popular filmmaker. Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of Adithya Arunachalam IPS, a police officer.

      Interestingly, the action thriller marks Rajinikanth's comeback to police characters after a very long gap of about 27 years. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema essays the female lead opposite the superstar in Darbar, that is bankrolled by Allirajah Subashkaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

      Here is what the audiences have to say about Darbar. Have a look...

      dhinesh @dhineshsiva

      dhinesh @dhineshsiva

      @ARMurugadoss

      sir please do again 1 movie for #thalaivar.. 10 #petta equal to 1 #darbar!!!

      🙏 Deivam ya nee!!! #DarbarReview #DarbarFDFS

      விசித்திரகுப்தன்👻 @VichithraGupta

      விசித்திரகுப்தன்👻 @VichithraGupta

      Just Now Watched #Darbar In #USA

      Best Commercial Film After Sivaji For

      @rajinikanth

      🔥🔥

      @ARMurugadoss

      Back With A Bang Rating:- 4.5/5 😎😎

      #DarbarFDFS #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFromTomorrow #DarbarPongal

      DARBAR Review @Kumarez_M

      DARBAR Review @Kumarez_M

      My honest review : As a 90s kid i want this kinda thalaivar rajni onscreen.after sivaji movie i felt that mass and class in this movie. AR MurugaNolan pulled off with a great screenplay and plot🔥.. wathaa indha mathiri rajni ya paaka than ivlo naal wait pannom💥 #DarbarFDFS

      Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

      Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

      #Darbar - Thalaivar's 1 man shw: Scrn presence, charisma, energy. Nivetha gud. ‘Alien' Side artists exaggerated exprsns r terrible. Comedy works. Pre-Intrvl & Railwy Stn fyt super. More than cliched Cop episodes, d family scenes r interstng. ARM could hv dn btr. Avg!

      Raghav Priyan @RPriyan28

      Raghav Priyan @RPriyan28

      #Darbar - Perfect entertainer from #Rajiniikanth & #ARM... Blockbuster written all over it. 👍

      Out an out Rajini mass movie & pre-Padayappa Rajini is back on the screen. 🙌 Metro station fight is verithanam. Last 20mins could've been crispier. #DarbarReview #DarbarFDFS.

      கவிஞர்.வெண்.ஒண்டிப்புலியார்® @Rag_ivan

      கவிஞர்.வெண்.ஒண்டிப்புலியார்® @Rag_ivan

      #Darbar

      #DarbarReview: S-U-B-L-I-M-E

      Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5

      ELECTRIFYING screenplay with a COAGULATE executant loaded with sentiment & star power.

      Fans will go BERSERK over Rajni Entrance.

      His entry is REVITING

      Some actions scenes however had peculiarity but the rest was GRATIFYING

      kINGpIN @sibhitweets

      kINGpIN @sibhitweets

      #Darbar You can't rate SUPERSTAR based on 5 STAR rating !!!! He is more than that ! Again and Again He is proving !! BLOCKBUSTER REDEFINED !!! #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFDFS #DarbarFromToday

      @LycaProductions

      @ARMurugadoss

      @rajinikanth

      Darbar Box Office Prediction: Is A Record Smashing Opening On Cards For The Rajinikanth Starrer?

