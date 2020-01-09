Darbar Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!

Darbar, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starring action thriller has finally hit the theatres today (January 9, 2020). The movie, which has hit the screens as the superstar's Pongal special release, marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, the popular filmmaker. Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of Adithya Arunachalam IPS, a police officer.

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema essays the female lead opposite Thalaivar in the movie, that is bankrolled by Allirajah Subashkaran under the banner Lyca Productions. Darbar will mark the fourth onscreen collaboration of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, after the huge successes of Chandramukhi, Sivaji, and Kuselan.

Interestingly, Darbar marks Rajinikanth's comeback to a police character after a very long gap of about 27 years. The superstar last appeared in the role of a police officer in the 1992-released movie Pandian, which was directed by SP Muthuraman. According to the sources, Rajinikanth's character in Darbar is not a cliche police officer.

Darbar, which is scripted by director AR Murugadoss himself, features an extensive star cast including Suniel Shetty, Niveda Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Thambi Ramaiya, Yogi Babu, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Sriman, and so on. Santhosh Sivan has handled the cinematography of the project. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score.

