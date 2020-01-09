Darbar Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!

Darbar, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starring action thriller has finally hit the theatres today (January 9, 2020). The movie, which has hit the screens as the superstar's Pongal special release, marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, the popular filmmaker. Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of Adithya Arunachalam IPS, a police officer.

Interestingly, the action thriller marks Rajinikanth's comeback to police characters after a very long gap of about 27 years. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema essays the female lead opposite the superstar in Darbar, that is bankrolled by Allirajah Subashkaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

Here is what the audiences have to say about Darbar. Have a look...

dhinesh @dhineshsiva @ARMurugadoss sir please do again 1 movie for #thalaivar.. 10 #petta equal to 1 #darbar!!! 🙏 Deivam ya nee!!! #DarbarReview #DarbarFDFS விசித்திரகுப்தன்👻 @VichithraGupta Just Now Watched #Darbar In #USA Best Commercial Film After Sivaji For @rajinikanth 🔥🔥 @ARMurugadoss Back With A Bang Rating:- 4.5/5 😎😎 #DarbarFDFS #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFromTomorrow #DarbarPongal DARBAR Review @Kumarez_M My honest review : As a 90s kid i want this kinda thalaivar rajni onscreen.after sivaji movie i felt that mass and class in this movie. AR MurugaNolan pulled off with a great screenplay and plot🔥.. wathaa indha mathiri rajni ya paaka than ivlo naal wait pannom💥 #DarbarFDFS Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess #Darbar - Thalaivar's 1 man shw: Scrn presence, charisma, energy. Nivetha gud. ‘Alien' Side artists exaggerated exprsns r terrible. Comedy works. Pre-Intrvl & Railwy Stn fyt super. More than cliched Cop episodes, d family scenes r interstng. ARM could hv dn btr. Avg! Raghav Priyan @RPriyan28 #Darbar - Perfect entertainer from #Rajiniikanth & #ARM... Blockbuster written all over it. 👍 Out an out Rajini mass movie & pre-Padayappa Rajini is back on the screen. 🙌 Metro station fight is verithanam. Last 20mins could've been crispier. #DarbarReview #DarbarFDFS. கவிஞர்.வெண்.ஒண்டிப்புலியார்® @Rag_ivan #Darbar #DarbarReview: S-U-B-L-I-M-E Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 ELECTRIFYING screenplay with a COAGULATE executant loaded with sentiment & star power. Fans will go BERSERK over Rajni Entrance. His entry is REVITING Some actions scenes however had peculiarity but the rest was GRATIFYING kINGpIN @sibhitweets #Darbar You can't rate SUPERSTAR based on 5 STAR rating !!!! He is more than that ! Again and Again He is proving !! BLOCKBUSTER REDEFINED !!! #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFDFS #DarbarFromToday @LycaProductions @ARMurugadoss @rajinikanth

