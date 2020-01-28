Darbar Worldwide Box Office Closing Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Incurs Loss

Darbar Closing Box Office Collections

Darbar has ended its run at the worldwide box office and has collected Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 5 crore in Kerala and Rs 7 crore in Karnataka.

North India, AP/Telangana & Overseas Collection

In North India, the Rajinikant's film has collected Rs 5 crore. In Andra Pradesh and Telangana, it has made Rs 15 crore business while in overseas, it has grabbed Rs 33 crore.

Other Business Collections

Take a look at other business collections of Rajinikanth's film:

• Audio rights - Rs 4 crore

• Satellite rights - Rs 33 crore

• Digital version (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) - Rs 25 crore

• Hindi satellite rights - Rs 15 crore

Darbar Incurs Loss

Darbar's budget was Rs 220 crore and has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 192 crore, which means that the film has incurred Rs 28 crore loss.