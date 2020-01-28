    For Quick Alerts
      Darbar Worldwide Box Office Closing Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Incurs Loss

      By
      |

      Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9, 2020, has completed 20 days of theatrical run. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. Rajinikanth's film, which had tremendous run at the box office in the initial 10 days, was supposed to reach Rs 200 crore mark in the second week. The film which released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screens in India, couldn't make it to the 200 crore club, and has apparently incurred loss. Take a look at Darbar's closing box office collection.

      Darbar Closing Box Office Collections

      Darbar Closing Box Office Collections

      Darbar has ended its run at the worldwide box office and has collected Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 5 crore in Kerala and Rs 7 crore in Karnataka.

      North India, AP/Telangana & Overseas Collection

      North India, AP/Telangana & Overseas Collection

      In North India, the Rajinikant's film has collected Rs 5 crore. In Andra Pradesh and Telangana, it has made Rs 15 crore business while in overseas, it has grabbed Rs 33 crore.

      Other Business Collections

      Other Business Collections

      Take a look at other business collections of Rajinikanth's film:

      • Audio rights - Rs 4 crore

      • Satellite rights - Rs 33 crore

      • Digital version (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) - Rs 25 crore

      • Hindi satellite rights - Rs 15 crore

      Darbar Incurs Loss

      Darbar Incurs Loss

      Darbar's budget was Rs 220 crore and has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 192 crore, which means that the film has incurred Rs 28 crore loss.

