Dhanush & GV Prakash Kumar To Reunite For Karthick Naren Project!

Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar are one of the most celebrated actor-music director combos of the Tamil film industry. Together, the duo has created some highly memorable songs which are still loved by both the music lovers and Tamil cinema audiences. Reportedly, Dhanush and GV Prakash are all set to reunite once again.

The latest reports suggest that the musician-actor has been roped in to compose the music for the upcoming Dhanush starrer directed by Karthick Naren. The team is expected to make an official announcement on the same in a few days. The yet to be titled project also marks Dhanush and GV Prakash's first collaboration with director Karthick.

The music director joined hands with Dhanush for the first time in 2007 for the Vetrimaaran directorial Polladhavan, in which he composed 3 songs. GV Prakash Kumar later associated with the actor for several popular films including the Asuran, Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna, and so on.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Dhanush-GV Prakash duo has had a fallout, following which the music director quit the actor's ambitious project Vada Chennai. However, the duo later buried the hatchet and reconciled in 2018 with the Vasantha Balan project Jail, in which Dhanush lent voice for a song composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The upcoming Dhanush-Karthick Naren project, which has been tentatively titled as D43, is said to be an out and out action thriller. If the reports are to be true, the movie revolves around the murders of a senior journalist named Gurumoorthi and his wife, and how the couple's elder son finds out the real culprit.

Sharfu and Suhaas, the Malayalam scriptwriter duo who has penned Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad duo's Varathan and the highly acclaimed Aashiq Abu directorial Virus, have penned the script for D43. The project, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films is expected to start rolling by mid-2020.

