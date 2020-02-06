Dhanush To Wrap ‘Karnan’ In March; Read Details

We all know that Kollywood star Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his next with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. The film also has Mollywood actor Lal in a key role.

Dhanush has recently given an interesting update about the film. Taking to Twitter, the 'Asuran' actor announced that the film's shooting will be wrapped up in March. As per reports, the film will release in July 2020.

Lal confirmed the same on Twitter. He tweeted, "Great work to director @mari_selvaraj has managed to push boundaries with each outing with @dhanushkraja sir and with #Karnan he aims high and manages to deliver in the most satisfying way. Also, great work by with good screen presence.#Karnan shoot finish in march"

Apart from that, '96' film actor Gouri G Kishan also announced on social media that she has joined the sets of 'Karnan'.

Well, the film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, 'Karnan' was earlier called D41. Recently, Kalaipuni S Thanu's V Creations shared the picture of the puja ceremony. The film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, Lal also shared delightful news of being a part of Mani Ratnam's most anticipated project Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on a Tamil novel written by Kalki with the same name. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in 'Pattas', which was a big hit during Pongal. Apart from that Dhanush will also be making his comeback in Bollywood in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

