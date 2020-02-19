Dhanush's D40 Is Titled Jagame Thanthiram: The Motion Poster Is Out!

Dhanush, the multi-faceted talent of Tamil cinema is joining hands with the celebrated young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for his 40th film, which was tentatively titled as D40. Now, the highly anticipated project has finally got a title. The team recently revealed the first motion poster of the project, which has been titled as Jagame Thanthiram through social media.

From the interesting first motion poster, it is evident that Jagame Thanthiram is a very different gangster film from Karthik Subbaraj, that features a promising star cast. The major highlights of the motion poster are the unique get-ups of the main star cast including the leading man Dhanush, and the high-voltage background score by Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhanush is appearing in a traditional Tamil man avathar with Veshti-Sattai and an array of guns at the beginning of the motion poster. But the actor is seen in a western get-up in the end portion, which features a dining table sequence that seems to be inspired by the 15th-century painting 'The Last Supper' by Leonardo Da Vinci.

Along with Dhanush, the popular stars who play the other pivotal roles in the project, including Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, and Game Of Thrones fame James Cosmo, have also been featured in the highly impressive motion poster. Jagame Thanthiram is slated to be released on May 1, 2020, International Labours Day.

The movie, which reportedly features Dhanush in a double role as Suruli and Prabhu, will have Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads. Shreyas Krishna has handled the cinematography of the project, which is scripted by director Karthik Subbaraj, himself.

The music score of the movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and Hiphop Thamizha. Kabilan Vairamuthu and Vivek have penned the lyrics for the songs. Vivek Harshan has handled the editing. Jagame Thanthiram is produced by S Sashikanth for Y Not Studios.

