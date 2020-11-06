Dhanush Expresses Grief Over The Death Of His Fan Dinesh Kumar

Actor Dhanush has recently expressed his grief over the death of his ardent fan Dinesh Kumar, who died on November 5 due to illness. Notably, Dinesh Kumar was the secretary of Dhanush's Erode district fan club. His demise was indeed a shocking news for Dhanush as well as his fans.

Post Dinesh Kumar's death, Dhanush's fans have been organizing welfare activities as a tribute to the late fan. Yesterday night, Dhanush took to Twitter and shared his condolences. He tweeted, "ஈரோடு மாவட்ட எனது நண்பர்கள் நற்பணி மன்றத்தின் செயலாளராக சிறப்பாக பணியாற்றிய திரு.தினேஷ்குமார் உடல்நல குறைவினால் இன்று மறைந்தார் என்ற செய்தி வேதனை அளிக்கிறது. அவருக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்களையும், அவரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும் என் ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்." (It is sad to hear that Mr Dinesh Kumar, who had served as the Secretary of the My Friends Charity Forum in Erode District, passed away today due to ill health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.)

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The makers have already released the first look of the film, which will release in theatres. Apart from that, the actor is also a part of Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his next Hindi film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

