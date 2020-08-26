    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhanush Fans Request Makers To Release Jagame Thandhiram In Theatres; Trend #WeWantJTOnTheatres

      By
      |

      Suriya's recent announcement about Soorarai Pottru's digital release has indeed shook the fans and followers of Kollywood films and stars. With such a big-budget movie gearing up to release on a video streaming platform, skipping the theatrical run, the makers of other films are too thinking to go the unconventional way.

      jagame

      Earlier, there were reports suggesting that films like Vijay's Master and Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram might also opt for a massive release on OTT platform. Well, the makers of the Thalapathy-starrer including director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Xavier Britto have clarified that the film is completely meant for a big-screen watch, and will only be released when the theatres reopen again.

      After the confirmation given by Master team, the fans and followers of Dhanush have taken to social media, requesting the makers of Jagame Thandhiram to not release on any video streaming platforms, and to go for the traditional release. A few netizens said that watching Dhanush's movie first-day first show is the most satisfying one, therefore the makers should consider the request of the fans and should only release the movie on the big screen.

      Interestingly, the producer of Jagame Thandhiram, S Sashikanth has assured the fans that the film will only be releasing in theatres, and added that the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush on the big screen. He also requested the fans to not believe in any of the rumours regarding the digital release of the action-thriller. He wrote, "Jagam is still healing & not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open & don't believe in rumours The entire team is waiting to see @dhanushkraja go #rakitarakita on a big screen soon.. Just #chillbro."

      On a related note, Jagame Thandhiram was slated to release on May 1, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Touted to be a gangster drama set in London, the movie has been helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

      Bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, the action-thriller will feature Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 17:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X