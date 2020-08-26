Dhanush Fans Request Makers To Release Jagame Thandhiram In Theatres; Trend #WeWantJTOnTheatres

Suriya's recent announcement about Soorarai Pottru's digital release has indeed shook the fans and followers of Kollywood films and stars. With such a big-budget movie gearing up to release on a video streaming platform, skipping the theatrical run, the makers of other films are too thinking to go the unconventional way.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that films like Vijay's Master and Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram might also opt for a massive release on OTT platform. Well, the makers of the Thalapathy-starrer including director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Xavier Britto have clarified that the film is completely meant for a big-screen watch, and will only be released when the theatres reopen again.

After the confirmation given by Master team, the fans and followers of Dhanush have taken to social media, requesting the makers of Jagame Thandhiram to not release on any video streaming platforms, and to go for the traditional release. A few netizens said that watching Dhanush's movie first-day first show is the most satisfying one, therefore the makers should consider the request of the fans and should only release the movie on the big screen.

A blockbuster will be missed by theatres and fans if released in OTT !!!!#WeWantJTOnTheatres#JagameThandhiram#Master — VIJAY FANS RAMPAGE ™️ (@VMandram) August 26, 2020

We SK Fans Also Need All Films To Be Release In Theatres .. Not In OTT 💔💔 All Fans Need To Celebrate Their Star In Theatres ! Hope Producers Can Understand Our Emotions..#Master #DOCTOR #WeWantJTOnTheatres #JagameThandhiram — SUBASH SK (@Subash_SKF) August 26, 2020

@sash041075 pls you allready know the craze for Jagamae Thandhiram..our fans are eagerly waiting for dancing in theatres for Rakita Rakita Rakita ‼️🕺



So before taking any desicion pls keep us on your minds🙏.#WeWantJTOnTheatres #JagameThandhiram || #Dhanush — கொக்கி குமாரு👑 (@DhanushNAnirudh) August 26, 2020

Interestingly, the producer of Jagame Thandhiram, S Sashikanth has assured the fans that the film will only be releasing in theatres, and added that the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush on the big screen. He also requested the fans to not believe in any of the rumours regarding the digital release of the action-thriller. He wrote, "Jagam is still healing & not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open & don't believe in rumours The entire team is waiting to see @dhanushkraja go #rakitarakita on a big screen soon.. Just #chillbro."

#Jagamethendiram

Jagam is still healing & not back to normal 🤓 Untill then, be patient for the theatres to open & don’t believe in rumours 😎



The entire team is waiting to see @dhanushkraja go #rakitarakita on a big screen soon



Just #chillbro 😎@StudiosYNot@karthiksubbaraj — Sash (@sash041075) August 26, 2020

On a related note, Jagame Thandhiram was slated to release on May 1, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Touted to be a gangster drama set in London, the movie has been helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, the action-thriller will feature Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan.