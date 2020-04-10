Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Duo To Release Jagame Thanthiram Teaser On Thala Ajith's Birthday!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is finally joining hands with the popular young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the upcoming project Jagame Thanthiram. As per the latest updates, Dhanush-Karthik duo is now all set to release the official trailer of the highly anticipated project. Reportedly, Jagame Thanthiram teaser will be out on May 1, 2020.

Interestingly, May 1 is the birthday of Thala Ajith, who is one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry. Now, it has been confirmed that Ajith's birthday will be a special day for the Tamil film industry, as there will be some major updates on the actor's upcoming projects. The release of Jagame Thanthiram teaser definitely adds an extra dose of excitement.

Initially, the Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj project was slated to release on May 1, 2020, which is observed as International Labours Day. But the release of Jagame Thanthiram has been delayed now as the theaters in the country are shut down as a part of All India lockdown.

The motion poster of Jagame Thanthiram, which was released on February 19, 2020, had taken the social media by storm. The dining table sequence that appears towards the end of the motion poster had garnered the attention of audiences, as it seems to be inspired by the 15th-century painting 'The Last Supper' by Leonardo Da Vinci.

The movie, which reportedly features Dhanush in a double role as Suruli and Prabhu, will have Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads. Jagame Thanthiram features an extensive star cast, including Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, and Game Of Thrones fame James Cosmo, and so on in the supporting roles.

The music score of the Dhanush starrer is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and Hiphop Thamizha. Shreyas Krishna has handled the cinematography of the project, which is scripted by director Karthik Subbaraj, himself. Jagame Thanthiram is produced by S Sashikanth for Y Not Studios.

